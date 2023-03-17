Friday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (21-12) versus the NC State Wolfpack (23-10) at Ball Arena has a projected final score of 76-71 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is a small favorite in this matchup according to our model. Tipoff is at 4:00 PM on March 17.

Based on our computer prediction, NC State projects to cover the 5.5-point spread in its matchup versus Creighton. The over/under has been set at 148.5, and the two teams are projected to go under that total.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV: TNT

TNT Where: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Line: Creighton -5.5

Creighton -5.5 Point Total: 148.5

148.5 Moneyline (To Win): Creighton -225, NC State +185

Creighton vs. NC State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, NC State 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. NC State

Pick ATS: NC State (+5.5)



NC State (+5.5) Pick OU: Under (148.5)



Creighton has a 13-15-0 record against the spread this season compared to NC State, who is 15-14-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bluejays are 12-16-0 and the Wolfpack are 15-14-0. The teams combine to score 154.8 points per game, 6.3 more points than this matchup's total. Creighton is 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall in its past 10 games, while NC State has gone 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays outscore opponents by 8.1 points per game (scoring 76.6 points per game to rank 59th in college basketball while allowing 68.5 per contest to rank 128th in college basketball) and have a +269 scoring differential overall.

Creighton records 34.8 rebounds per game (35th in college basketball) while conceding 30.9 per contest to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.9 boards per game.

Creighton hits 8.9 three-pointers per game (40th in college basketball) while shooting 36.0% from deep (82nd in college basketball). It is making 2.5 more threes per contest than its opponents, who drain 6.4 per game while shooting 34.1%.

The Bluejays rank 37th in college basketball with 99.7 points scored per 100 possessions, and 112th in college basketball defensively with 89.1 points conceded per 100 possessions.

Creighton has committed 1.5 more turnovers per game than its opponents, averaging 11.0 (94th in college basketball play) while forcing 9.5 (346th in college basketball).

