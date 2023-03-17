The No. 6 Creighton Bluejays (21-12) meet the No. 11 NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday, beginning at 4:00 PM.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Game Info

  • When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: TNT

Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Creighton Moneyline NC State Moneyline
BetMGM Creighton (-5.5) 149.5 -225 +185 Bet on this game with BetMGM
DraftKings Creighton (-5.5) 148.5 -225 +190 Bet on this game with DraftKings
PointsBet Creighton (-5) 147.5 -227 +185 Bet on this game with PointsBet

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends

  • Creighton has covered 14 times in 31 games with a spread this season.
  • So far this season, 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games have hit the over.
  • NC State has covered 16 times in 33 games with a spread this season.
  • In the Wolf Pack's 33 chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 17 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +4000
  • Oddsmakers rate Creighton equally compared to the computer rankings, 14th-best in the country.
  • The Bluejays have had the 69th-biggest change in terms of their national championship odds, falling from +2500 at the beginning of the season to +4000.
  • The implied probability of Creighton winning the national championship, based on its +4000 moneyline odds, is 2.4%.

