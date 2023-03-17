Creighton vs. NC State: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) and the No. 11 seed NC State Wolfpack (23-10) will meet in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at 3:56 PM. The matchup airs on TNT.
You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. NC State matchup in this article.
Creighton vs. NC State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 3:56 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching select March Madness games and tons of other live sports without cable today!
Creighton vs. NC State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Creighton Moneyline
|NC State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Creighton (-5.5)
|148.5
|-225
|+185
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|DraftKings
|Creighton (-5.5)
|148.5
|-225
|+190
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|PointsBet
|Creighton (-5)
|148.5
|-227
|+185
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
Creighton vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Creighton is 14-17-0 ATS this season.
- So far this season, 13 out of the Bluejays' 31 games have gone over the point total.
- NC State has covered 16 times in 33 chances against the spread this season.
- A total of 17 Wolfpack games this year have gone over the point total.
Creighton Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +2500
- Creighton's national championship odds (+2500) place it 13th-best in college basketball, but according to computer rankings it is only 15th-best.
- The Bluejays' national championship odds are the same now (+2500) compared to the beginning of the season (+2500).
- Creighton's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 3.8%.
NC State Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +30000
- Bookmakers have moved the Wolfpack's national championship odds up from +35000 at the beginning of the season to +30000. Among all teams in college basketball, that is the 58th-biggest change.
- Based on its moneyline odds, NC State has a 0.3% chance of winning the national championship.
Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.