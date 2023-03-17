Friday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (22-8) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) squaring off at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.

The Bluejays enter this game following a 63-61 loss to Villanova on Sunday.

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 69, Mississippi State 62

Creighton Schedule Analysis

Against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 2, the Bluejays secured their signature win of the season, a 67-46 road victory.

The Bluejays have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most victories.

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

67-46 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 2

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 7

55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on February 22

68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8

75-71 at home over Drake (No. 40) on December 10

Creighton Performance Insights