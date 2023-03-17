Creighton vs. Mississippi State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 16, 2023 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Friday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (22-8) and Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) squaring off at Purcell Pavilion has a projected final score of 69-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Creighton, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 6:00 PM ET on March 17.
The Bluejays enter this game following a 63-61 loss to Villanova on Sunday.
Creighton vs. Mississippi State Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNews
Creighton vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 69, Mississippi State 62
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 10 Villanova Wildcats on December 2, the Bluejays secured their signature win of the season, a 67-46 road victory.
- The Bluejays have tied for the 22nd-most Quadrant 1 wins in the country (six).
- Against Quadrant 2 opponents, Creighton is 9-1 (.900%) -- tied for the second-most victories.
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 67-46 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 2
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 24) on November 7
- 55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on February 22
- 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8
- 75-71 at home over Drake (No. 40) on December 10
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays have a +298 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 71.1 points per game to rank 67th in college basketball and are giving up 61.2 per contest to rank 92nd in college basketball.
- On offense, Creighton is scoring 69.1 points per game this season in conference tilts. As a comparison, its season average (71.1 points per game) is 2 PPG higher.
- The Bluejays are averaging 71.9 points per game this year when playing at home, which is one more points than they're averaging away from home (70.9).
- Defensively Creighton has been worse in home games this season, allowing 61.2 points per game, compared to 60.2 when playing on the road.
- The Bluejays' offense has been better over their last 10 games, scoring 71.4 points per contest compared to the 71.1 they've averaged this year.
