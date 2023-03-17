Friday's contest at Purcell Pavilion has the Creighton Bluejays (22-8) taking on the Mississippi State Bulldogs (21-10) at 6:00 PM ET on March 17. Our computer prediction projects a 69-63 victory for Creighton, who are favored by our model.

Last time out, the Bluejays lost 63-61 to Villanova on Sunday.

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM ET Where: Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion in South Bend, Indiana How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

Creighton vs. Mississippi State Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 69, Mississippi State 63

Creighton Schedule Analysis

When the Bluejays beat the Villanova Wildcats (No. 10 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 67-46, it was their signature win of the year thus far.

The Bluejays have six wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 21st-most in the country.

Creighton has the most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (nine).

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

67-46 on the road over Villanova (No. 10/AP Poll) on December 2

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 23) on November 7

55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 37) on February 22

68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 37) on January 8

75-71 at home over Drake (No. 41) on December 10

Mississippi State Schedule Analysis

When the Bulldogs defeated the Tennessee Lady Volunteers (No. 24 in the AP's Top 25) on February 6 by a score of 91-90, it was their best victory of the season so far.

The Bulldogs have tied for the 45th-most Quadrant 1 losses in the country (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Mississippi State is 7-1 (.875%) -- tied for the 13th-most wins.

Mississippi State 2022-23 Best Wins

91-90 at home over Tennessee (No. 24/AP Poll) on February 6

60-45 at home over Alabama (No. 43) on February 19

87-73 at home over Arkansas (No. 48) on February 23

70-56 over Illinois (No. 53) on March 15

72-58 at home over Auburn (No. 88) on January 19

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 71.1 points per game (67th in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per outing (91st in college basketball). They have a +298 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 9.9 points per game.

Creighton's offense has been worse in Big East contests this year, tallying 69.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 71.1 PPG.

At home, the Bluejays are putting up 1.0 more points per game (71.9) than they are away from home (70.9).

In home games, Creighton is ceding 1.0 more points per game (61.2) than in road games (60.2).

The Bluejays have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 71.4 points per game in their last 10 outings, 0.3 points more than the 71.1 they've scored this year.

Mississippi State Performance Insights