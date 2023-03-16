Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Four
Thursday's game features the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (22-9) and the Monmouth Hawks (18-15) clashing at Assembly Hall (on March 16) at 9:00 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 67-63 win for Tennessee Tech, who is slightly favored based on our model.
Last time out, the Hawks won on Sunday 80-55 against Towson.
Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Assembly Hall in Bloomington, Indiana
Monmouth vs. Tennessee Tech Score Prediction
- Prediction: Tennessee Tech 67, Monmouth 63
Monmouth Schedule Analysis
- The Hawks took down the Drexel Dragons in a 65-59 win on March 10. It was their best victory of the season.
Monmouth 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-59 over Drexel (No. 120) on March 10
- 70-66 at home over Drexel (No. 120) on February 12
- 73-60 over Northeastern (No. 134) on March 11
- 54-49 at home over Northeastern (No. 134) on December 30
- 80-55 over Towson (No. 140) on March 12
Tennessee Tech Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, which took place on November 7, the Golden Eagles defeated the Ball State Cardinals (No. 75 in our computer rankings) by a score of 68-63.
- Tennessee Tech has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (15).
Tennessee Tech 2022-23 Best Wins
- 68-63 at home over Ball State (No. 75) on November 7
- 54-46 over Little Rock (No. 160) on March 4
- 66-61 over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on March 3
- 66-61 on the road over Eastern Illinois (No. 194) on February 25
- 61-49 on the road over UT Martin (No. 217) on January 7
Monmouth Performance Insights
- The Hawks have a +31 scoring differential, putting up 64.1 points per game (199th in college basketball) and allowing 63.2 (148th in college basketball).
- Offensively, Monmouth is scoring 63.1 points per game this season in conference action. As a comparison, its season average (64.1 points per game) is 1 PPG higher.
- The Hawks are averaging 63.3 points per game this season in home games, which is 0.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (62.8).
- In home games, Monmouth is giving up 3.8 fewer points per game (61.9) than when playing on the road (65.7).
- The Hawks have seen an uptick in scoring recently, putting up 66.8 points per game in their last 10 outings, 2.7 points more than the 64.1 they've scored this year.
Tennessee Tech Performance Insights
- The Golden Eagles put up 69.1 points per game (105th in college basketball) while allowing 62.4 per outing (121st in college basketball). They have a +207 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 6.7 points per game.
- In 2022-23, Tennessee Tech has put up 71.3 points per game in OVC play, and 69.1 overall.
- The Golden Eagles average 74 points per game at home, and 65 away.
- Tennessee Tech allows 61 points per game at home, and 65.1 on the road.
- The Golden Eagles are posting 70.7 points per contest in their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 69.1.
