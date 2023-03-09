The St. Louis Blues (27-31-5) host the San Jose Sharks (19-34-12) at Enterprise Center on Thursday, March 9 at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-CA. The Blues have lost four straight at home.

Blues vs. Sharks Game Info

When: Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, March 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSMW, and NBCS-CA Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Favorite Underdog Total Blues (-140) Sharks (+120) 6.5

Blues Betting Insights

The Blues have put together a 9-11 record when favored on the moneyline this season.

St. Louis has a record of 7-6 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -140 or shorter (53.8% win percentage).

The Blues have a 58.3% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

St. Louis and its opponent have posted more than 6.5 goals in 36 of 63 games this season.

Blues vs. Sharks Rankings

Blues Total (Rank) Sharks Total (Rank) 190 (22nd) Goals 188 (24th) 232 (28th) Goals Allowed 242 (30th) 37 (22nd) Power Play Goals 31 (27th) 37 (12th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 33 (5th)

Blues Advanced Stats

Four of St. Louis' past 10 contests hit the over.

The Blues' past 10 games have averaged 0.2 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Blues have scored 1.5 fewer goals per game than their average on the season.

The Blues offense's 190 total goals (3.0 per game) rank 22nd in the league.

The Blues are ranked 28th in total goals against, conceding 3.7 goals per game (232 total) in league play.

Their goal differential (-42) ranks them 25th in the league.

