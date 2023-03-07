The No. 1 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the No. 6 Omaha Mavericks (15-16) will face off to decide the Summit conference champion on Tuesday at 2:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this contest on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Omaha Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Omaha vs. South Dakota State Scoring Comparison

  • The Mavericks score an average of 66.6 points per game, 6.0 more points than the 60.6 the Jackrabbits allow.
  • Omaha has put together a 10-10 record in games it scores more than 60.6 points.
  • South Dakota State is 19-2 when it allows fewer than 66.6 points.
  • The Jackrabbits average 9.1 more points per game (79) than the Mavericks give up (69.9).
  • When South Dakota State puts up more than 69.9 points, it is 21-0.
  • Omaha is 13-9 when allowing fewer than 79 points.
  • The Jackrabbits shoot 45.3% from the field, 11.5% lower than the Mavericks allow defensively.
  • The Mavericks shoot 31.6% from the field, 7.5% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.

Omaha Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/25/2023 Denver W 83-73 Baxter Arena
3/5/2023 North Dakota W 84-81 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/6/2023 UMKC W 69-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 South Dakota State - Denny Sanford Premier Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.