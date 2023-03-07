Omaha vs. South Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest features the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the Omaha Mavericks (15-16) clashing at Denny Sanford Premier Center in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 82-56 victory for heavily favored South Dakota State according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Mavericks are coming off of a 69-60 victory against UMKC in their most recent game on Monday.
Omaha vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
Omaha vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 82, Omaha 56
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- On November 12, the Mavericks claimed their best win of the season, a 72-67 victory over the Wichita State Shockers, who are ranked outside the top 100 (No. 132) in our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 3 opponents (based on the RPI), the Jackrabbits are 6-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 63rd-most victories.
Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins
- 72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 132) on November 12
- 84-81 over North Dakota (No. 170) on March 5
- 63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 179) on February 9
- 56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 192) on December 1
- 80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 228) on January 7
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks' -103 scoring differential (being outscored by 3.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 66.6 points per game (150th in college basketball) while giving up 69.9 per outing (312th in college basketball).
- In 2022-23, Omaha has averaged 66.1 points per game in Summit play, and 66.6 overall.
- At home, the Mavericks score 74.4 points per game. Away, they score 58.
- In 2022-23 Omaha is allowing 0.5 fewer points per game at home (69.6) than away (70.1).
- In their previous 10 games, the Mavericks are scoring 66 points per game, 0.6 fewer points than their season average (66.6).
