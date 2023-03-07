The St. Louis Blues will travel to face the Arizona Coyotes on Tuesday, March 7, with the Coyotes having dropped three consecutive games.

Watch along on ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW as the Blues attempt to take down the Coyotes.

Blues Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, and BSMW
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
  • Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Blues vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
2/11/2023 Blues Coyotes 6-5 (F/OT) STL
1/26/2023 Coyotes Blues 5-0 ARI

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues have given up 226 total goals (3.6 per game), ranking 28th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The Blues rank 21st in the league with 188 goals scored (3.0 per game).
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blues have gone 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive end, the Blues have given up 35 goals (3.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 2.9 goals per game (29 total) over that time.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 59 26 30 56 40 41 45.5%
Pavel Buchnevich 47 18 34 52 18 27 21.6%
Robert Thomas 59 15 37 52 36 52 54.2%
Brayden Schenn 62 17 28 45 39 24 48.3%
Justin Faulk 62 8 24 32 46 42 -

Coyotes Stats & Trends

  • The Coyotes have allowed 224 total goals this season (3.6 per game), 26th in the NHL.
  • With 168 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 28th-ranked offense.
  • In their last 10 matchups, the Coyotes are 4-4-2 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • Over on the defensive end, the Coyotes have allowed 3.7 goals per game (37 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They are scoring at a 2.8 goals-per-game average (28 total) during that stretch.

Coyotes Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Clayton Keller 63 25 35 60 40 39 34%
Nick Schmaltz 47 19 24 43 41 42 42.2%
Lawson Crouse 58 20 13 33 27 25 40.7%
Matias Maccelli 45 5 26 31 34 21 0%
Barrett Hayton 63 10 15 25 29 28 49.7%

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.