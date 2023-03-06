The Denver Nuggets (45-19) hope to build on a seven-game home win streak when they host the Toronto Raptors (32-33) on March 6, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Monday, March 6, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Nuggets Stats Insights

The Nuggets make 50.9% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.9 percentage points higher than the Raptors have allowed to their opponents (49%).

Denver is 32-7 when it shoots better than 49% from the field.

The Nuggets are the 16th best rebounding team in the league, the Raptors rank 19th.

The Nuggets put up 5.1 more points per game (117.1) than the Raptors give up (112).

Denver has a 40-3 record when putting up more than 112 points.

Nuggets Home & Away Comparison

The Nuggets put up 121.4 points per game in home games, compared to 112.6 points per game on the road, a difference of 8.8 points per contest.

In 2022-23, Denver is ceding 109.5 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 115.9.

When it comes to three-point shooting, the Nuggets have played better in home games this season, sinking 12.8 three-pointers per game with a 40.6% three-point percentage, compared to 11.5 threes per game and a 37.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

Nuggets Injuries