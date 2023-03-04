Saturday's contest at Mohegan Sun Arena has the Creighton Bluejays (21-7) taking on the Seton Hall Pirates (18-13) at 9:30 PM ET (on March 4). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 74-62 win as our model heavily favors Creighton.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 74-46 win against Butler in their most recent outing on Monday.

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut

Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 2

Creighton vs. Seton Hall Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, Seton Hall 62

Creighton Schedule Analysis

In their signature win of the season, the Bluejays took down the No. 11 Villanova Wildcats, 67-46, on December 2.

When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 20th-most victories.

Creighton has tied for the eighth-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (eight).

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 31) on November 7

68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8

55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 35) on February 22

75-71 at home over Drake (No. 48) on December 10

77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 51) on November 15

Creighton Performance Insights