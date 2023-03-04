How to Watch the Blues vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 4
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 4:16 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Blues travel to face the Los Angeles Kings on Saturday, March 4, with the Kings victorious in four consecutive games at home.
You can tune in to ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW to watch as the Kings and the Blues meet.
Kings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 10:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSW, and BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Blues vs. Kings Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|10/31/2022
|Blues
|Kings
|5-1 LA
Blues Stats & Trends
- The Blues give up 3.6 goals per game (222 in total), 28th in the NHL.
- With 186 goals (3.0 per game), the Blues have the NHL's 20th-ranked offense.
- In the past 10 games, the Blues have earned 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blues have allowed 37 goals (3.7 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have averaged 3.3 goals per game (33 total) during that span.
Blues Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jordan Kyrou
|58
|26
|30
|56
|40
|40
|45.5%
|Robert Thomas
|58
|14
|37
|51
|36
|51
|53.8%
|Pavel Buchnevich
|46
|18
|33
|51
|17
|26
|21.6%
|Brayden Schenn
|61
|17
|28
|45
|39
|24
|48.4%
|Justin Faulk
|61
|8
|23
|31
|46
|42
|-
Kings Stats & Trends
- The Kings have conceded 212 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.
- The Kings score the ninth-most goals in the league (208 total, 3.3 per game).
- In the last 10 games, the Kings have claimed 80.0% of the possible points with a 7-2-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Kings have allowed 30 goals (3.0 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged 3.9 goals per game (39 total) over that time.
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Kevin Fiala
|63
|21
|43
|64
|36
|17
|57.1%
|Anze Kopitar
|63
|25
|33
|58
|38
|35
|55.9%
|Adrian Kempe
|63
|28
|17
|45
|30
|17
|31.4%
|Phillip Danault
|63
|15
|28
|43
|20
|22
|53.6%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|58
|18
|23
|41
|23
|11
|40.8%
