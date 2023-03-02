Nebraska vs. Michigan State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Big Ten Tournament
Published: Feb. 26, 2023 at 11:47 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Target Center has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (16-13) matching up with the Michigan State Spartans (15-13) at 12:30 PM ET (on March 2). Our computer prediction projects a close 71-70 victory for Nebraska, so it should be a competitive matchup.
Their last time out, the Cornhuskers won on Sunday 80-64 against Northwestern.
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game Info
- When: Thursday, March 2, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Nebraska vs. Michigan State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 71, Michigan State 70
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- Against the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins on December 4, the Cornhuskers registered their best win of the season, a 90-67 road victory.
- The Cornhuskers have four Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 29th-most in the country. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 15th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Cornhuskers are 6-1 (.857%) -- tied for the 50th-most wins.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 43) on December 21
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 44) on November 26
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 45) on January 18
- 90-57 on the road over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 22
- 71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on February 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers outscore opponents by 6.2 points per game (scoring 71.8 points per game to rank 62nd in college basketball while allowing 65.6 per outing to rank 216th in college basketball) and have a +180 scoring differential overall.
- With 72 points per game in Big Ten action, Nebraska is tallying 0.2 more points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.8 PPG).
- In home games, the Cornhuskers are putting up 2.1 more points per game (72.6) than they are on the road (70.5).
- Nebraska is giving up 60.7 points per game this season at home, which is 12.8 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (73.5).
- The Cornhuskers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 74 points per contest compared to the 71.8 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.