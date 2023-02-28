Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Houston Rockets at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday.

In a 134-124 win over the Clippers (his previous action) Caldwell-Pope produced eight points and three steals.

We're going to break down Caldwell-Pope's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Prop Bets vs. the Rockets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 10.5 11.4 11.5 Rebounds 2.5 2.9 2.5 Assists 2.5 2.3 2.7 PRA -- 16.6 16.7 PR 13.5 14.3 14 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.3



Kentavious Caldwell-Pope Insights vs. the Rockets

Caldwell-Pope has taken 8.5 shots per game this season and made 4.1 per game, which account for 9.3% and 8.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's put up 4.3 threes per game, or 13.1% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Caldwell-Pope's opponents, the Rockets, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 21st, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.7 per game, which ranks 22nd among NBA teams.

Giving up 118.3 points per contest, the Rockets are the 27th-ranked team in the NBA defensively.

On the boards, the Rockets are third in the NBA, giving up 41.7 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Rockets are 19th in the NBA, conceding 25.7 per game.

Giving up 14.7 made 3-pointers per game, the Rockets are the worst team in the NBA.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope vs. the Rockets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/30/2022 25 5 1 2 1 1 2 11/28/2022 23 8 0 2 2 1 0

