The Seattle Kraken (32-21-6), losers of three games in a row, travel to face the St. Louis Blues (26-28-5) -- who've lost five straight -- on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET.

Kraken Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and ROOT Sports NW
  • Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

Blues vs. Kraken Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
12/20/2022 Kraken Blues 5-2 SEA
10/19/2022 Kraken Blues 4-3 (F/OT) STL

Blues Stats & Trends

  • The Blues' total of 214 goals given up (3.6 per game) is 27th in the league.
  • The Blues have 177 goals this season (three per game), 24th in the league.
  • Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
  • Defensively, the Blues have allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 outings.
  • They have put up 28 goals over that span.

Blues Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Kyrou 56 25 29 54 39 39 45.5%
Robert Thomas 56 13 36 49 33 51 54%
Pavel Buchnevich 44 17 28 45 15 23 20%
Brayden Schenn 59 16 27 43 39 24 48.6%
Justin Faulk 59 8 22 30 44 39 -

Kraken Stats & Trends

  • Defensively, the Kraken are allowing 186 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 16th in league play.
  • The Kraken's 203 total goals (3.4 per game) rank eighth in the league.
  • In their past 10 matchups, the Kraken are 3-6-1 to earn 60.0% of the possible points.
  • On the defensive end, the Kraken have given up 3.5 goals per game (35 total) in those 10 matchups.
  • They are scoring at a 2.6 goals-per-game average (26 total) during that span.

Kraken Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Jordan Eberle 59 13 34 47 23 44 47.1%
Vince Dunn 59 11 32 43 41 38 -
Matthew Beniers 57 19 23 42 32 40 43.6%
Jared McCann 56 26 16 42 17 38 32.3%
Andre Burakovsky 49 13 26 39 17 31 0%

