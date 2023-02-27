The Creighton Bluejays (20-7) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (11-17) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Creighton vs. Butler Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs' 62.1 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays give up to opponents.

Butler has an 11-8 record when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.

Butler is 8-7 when it scores more than 61.2 points.

The 71.3 points per game the Bluejays score are 5.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).

Creighton is 16-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.

Creighton is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.

The Bluejays shoot 43.6% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.

The Bulldogs' 36.9 shooting percentage is 4.0 lower than the Bluejays have given up.

Creighton Schedule