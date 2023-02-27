The Creighton Bluejays (20-7) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (11-17) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Creighton vs. Butler Scoring Comparison

  • The Bulldogs' 62.1 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
  • Butler has an 11-8 record when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
  • Butler is 8-7 when it scores more than 61.2 points.
  • The 71.3 points per game the Bluejays score are 5.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).
  • Creighton is 16-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
  • Creighton is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.
  • The Bluejays shoot 43.6% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
  • The Bulldogs' 36.9 shooting percentage is 4.0 lower than the Bluejays have given up.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/15/2023 @ UConn L 62-60 Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
2/18/2023 Georgetown W 75-34 D.J. Sokol Arena
2/22/2023 @ Marquette W 55-44 Al McGuire Center
2/27/2023 Butler - D.J. Sokol Arena

