How to Watch the Creighton vs. Butler Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 27
Published: Feb. 25, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Creighton Bluejays (20-7) hope to continue a four-game home winning stretch when hosting the Butler Bulldogs (11-17) on Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
- Live Stream College Basketball on fuboTV this season: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
Creighton vs. Butler Scoring Comparison
- The Bulldogs' 62.1 points per game are only 0.9 more points than the 61.2 the Bluejays give up to opponents.
- Butler has an 11-8 record when allowing fewer than 71.3 points.
- Butler is 8-7 when it scores more than 61.2 points.
- The 71.3 points per game the Bluejays score are 5.8 more points than the Bulldogs give up (65.5).
- Creighton is 16-2 when scoring more than 65.5 points.
- Creighton is 12-1 when it gives up fewer than 62.1 points.
- The Bluejays shoot 43.6% from the field, 6.5% lower than the Bulldogs allow defensively.
- The Bulldogs' 36.9 shooting percentage is 4.0 lower than the Bluejays have given up.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ UConn
|L 62-60
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|Georgetown
|W 75-34
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|W 55-44
|Al McGuire Center
|2/27/2023
|Butler
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.