Monday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (20-7) and the Butler Bulldogs (11-17) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 75-55 and heavily favors Creighton to secure the victory. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on February 27.

Last time out, the Bluejays won on Wednesday 55-44 over Marquette.

Creighton vs. Butler Game Info

  • When: Monday, February 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
  • How to Watch on TV: FloSports

Creighton vs. Butler Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Creighton 75, Butler 55

Creighton Schedule Analysis

  • When the Bluejays defeated the Villanova Wildcats (No. 15 in the AP's Top 25) on December 2 by a score of 67-46, it was their signature win of the year so far.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 6-5 (.545%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
  • Creighton has eight wins versus Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the fourth-most in the country.

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 31) on November 7
  • 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 39) on January 8
  • 55-44 on the road over Marquette (No. 39) on February 22
  • 75-71 at home over Drake (No. 48) on December 10
  • 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 49) on November 15

Creighton Performance Insights

  • The Bluejays average 71.3 points per game (70th in college basketball) while giving up 61.2 per outing (94th in college basketball). They have a +271 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.1 points per game.
  • On offense, Creighton is tallying 68.8 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its season average (71.3 points per game) is 2.5 PPG higher.
  • Offensively, the Bluejays have fared better at home this year, scoring 71.8 points per game, compared to 70.9 per game on the road.
  • Creighton gives up 62.5 points per game at home, compared to 60.2 in road games.
  • In their last 10 games, the Bluejays have been scoring 69.0 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 71.3 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

