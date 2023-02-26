The Denver Nuggets (42-19) host the Los Angeles Clippers (33-29) after winning five straight home games. The Nuggets are favored by 4 points in the matchup, which starts at 10:00 PM ET on Sunday, February 26, 2023.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, February 26, 2023

Sunday, February 26, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSC

ESPN, ALT, and BSSC Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Nuggets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Nuggets vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 118 - Clippers 110

Spread & Total Prediction for Nuggets vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Nuggets (- 4)

The Nuggets have put together a 33-26-2 ATS record this season compared to the 31-31-0 mark from the Clippers.

As a 4-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Los Angeles is 8-8 against the spread compared to the 22-14-1 ATS record Denver racks up as a 4-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the over/under in 2022-23, Los Angeles and its opponents aren't as successful (45.2% of the time) as Denver and its opponents (47.5%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Clippers are 7-17, while the Nuggets are 34-11 as moneyline favorites.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Nuggets Performance Insights

Denver is averaging 116.7 points per game (seventh-ranked in NBA) this season, while ceding 112.7 points per contest (13th-ranked).

The Nuggets have been piling up assists in 2022-23, ranking second-best in the NBA with 29.0 assists per contest.

The Nuggets are making 12.1 threes per game this year (15th-ranked in NBA), and they sport a 39.2% three-point percentage (best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Denver has taken 64.1% two-pointers (accounting for 72.3% of the team's buckets) and 35.9% from beyond the arc (27.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.