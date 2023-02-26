Nebraska vs. Northwestern Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 26
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 7:48 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Sunday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (15-13) and the Northwestern Wildcats (9-19) at Pinnacle Bank Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-60 and heavily favors Nebraska to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 26.
In their last game on Wednesday, the Cornhuskers secured a 90-57 win against Illinois.
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Game Info
- When: Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
Nebraska vs. Northwestern Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 76, Northwestern 60
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- In their signature win of the season, the Cornhuskers defeated the No. 7 Maryland Terrapins, 90-67, on December 4.
- When facing Quadrant 1 opponents, the Cornhuskers are 4-10 (.286%) -- tied for the 29th-most victories, but also tied for the 11th-most losses.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 42) on January 18
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 44) on November 26
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 45) on December 21
- 90-57 on the road over Illinois (No. 25/AP Poll)) on February 22
- 71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 56) on February 2
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers average 71.5 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 65.6 per contest (214th in college basketball). They have a +164 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 5.9 points per game.
- Nebraska's points-per-game average in Big Ten matchups (71.5 per game) matches its season average.
- The Cornhuskers are scoring 72.1 points per game in home games. In away games, they are averaging 70.5 points per contest.
- Defensively, Nebraska has played better at home this year, surrendering 60.4 points per game, compared to 73.5 when playing on the road.
- The Cornhuskers' offense has been better over their last 10 games, putting up 73.1 points per contest compared to the 71.5 they've averaged this year.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.