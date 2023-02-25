Omaha vs. Denver Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 25
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the Omaha Mavericks (12-16) and the Denver Pioneers (12-16) at Baxter Arena has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-66, with Omaha securing the victory. Tipoff is at 1:15 PM ET on February 25.
The Mavericks head into this game on the heels of an 87-54 loss to South Dakota State on Saturday.
Omaha vs. Denver Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Omaha vs. Denver Score Prediction
- Prediction: Omaha 68, Denver 66
Omaha Schedule Analysis
- The Mavericks registered their best win of the season on November 12, when they defeated the Wichita State Shockers, who rank No. 131 in our computer rankings, 72-67.
Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 180) on February 9
- 56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 212) on December 1
- 58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 226) on February 2
- 80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 226) on January 7
- 75-64 on the road over Denver (No. 266) on January 16
Omaha Performance Insights
- The Mavericks average 65.3 points per game (177th in college basketball) while giving up 69.8 per outing (305th in college basketball). They have a -125 scoring differential overall and have been outscored by 4.5 points per game.
- Omaha's offense has been worse in Summit contests this year, tallying 65.1 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 65.3 PPG.
- In home games, the Mavericks are putting up 15.7 more points per game (73.7) than they are on the road (58.0).
- Omaha is surrendering 69.3 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.8 fewer points than it is allowing on the road (70.1).
- The Mavericks have seen a decrease in scoring recently, racking up 60.3 points per game in their last 10 contests, 5.0 points fewer than the 65.3 they've scored this year.
