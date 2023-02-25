Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Injury Report Today - February 25
The injury report for the Denver Nuggets (42-18) heading into their matchup with the Memphis Grizzlies (35-23) currently includes two players on it. The matchup tips at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, February 25 from FedExForum.
The Nuggets are coming off of a 115-109 win against the Cavaliers in their most recent game on Thursday. Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points in the Nuggets' victory, leading the team.
Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Aaron Gordon
|PF
|Questionable
|Rib
|17.3
|6.9
|2.9
|Zeke Nnaji
|PF
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|5.2
|2.4
|0.3
Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report Today
Grizzlies Injuries: Steven Adams: Out (Knee)
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 25, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: FedExForum in Memphis, Tennessee
- TV: BSSE and ALT2
Nuggets Season Insights
- The Nuggets put up an average of 117.1 points per game, just 4.9 more points than the 112.2 the Grizzlies give up.
- Denver is 37-3 when it scores more than 112.2 points.
- While the Nuggets are posting 117.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their previous 10 games, producing 119.6 a contest.
- Denver hits 12.2 three-pointers per game (13th in the league) at a 39.4% rate (first in NBA), compared to the 11.5 its opponents make, shooting 34.8% from beyond the arc.
- The Nuggets score 117.7 points per 100 possessions (first in league), while allowing 113.2 points per 100 possessions (20th in NBA).
Nuggets vs. Grizzlies Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Grizzlies
|-2
|233.5
