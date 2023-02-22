The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at State Farm Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois

Nebraska vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

The Cornhuskers' 70.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 64.7 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.

Nebraska has a 13-7 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.

Nebraska has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 64.7 points.

The Fighting Illini score 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.9).

Illinois is 19-4 when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Illinois is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.

The Fighting Illini are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (41%).

The Cornhuskers' 40.3 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Fighting Illini have given up.

Nebraska Schedule