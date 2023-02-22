How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Illinois Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 22
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:14 AM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) will look to turn around a four-game losing skid when visiting the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at State Farm Center. This game is at 8:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
Nebraska vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison
- The Cornhuskers' 70.8 points per game are 6.1 more points than the 64.7 the Fighting Illini give up to opponents.
- Nebraska has a 13-7 record when giving up fewer than 77.1 points.
- Nebraska has put together a 14-4 record in games it scores more than 64.7 points.
- The Fighting Illini score 11.2 more points per game (77.1) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.9).
- Illinois is 19-4 when scoring more than 65.9 points.
- Illinois is 16-2 when it allows fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Fighting Illini are making 43.8% of their shots from the field, 2.8% higher than the Cornhuskers allow to opponents (41%).
- The Cornhuskers' 40.3 shooting percentage is 3.2 lower than the Fighting Illini have given up.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Michigan
|L 80-75
|Crisler Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Minnesota
|L 95-92
|Williams Arena
|2/18/2023
|Iowa
|L 80-60
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Illinois
|-
|State Farm Center
|2/26/2023
|Northwestern
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
