Nebraska vs. Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 22
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:43 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Wednesday's game between the Illinois Fighting Illini (20-7) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-13) at State Farm Center has a projected final score of 72-67 based on our computer prediction, with Illinois coming out on top. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM on February 22.
The Cornhuskers' most recent contest was an 80-60 loss to Iowa on Saturday.
Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Center in Champaign, Illinois
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Nebraska vs. Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Illinois 72, Nebraska 67
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- The Cornhuskers defeated the No. 8 Maryland Terrapins in a 90-67 win on December 4, which was their best victory of the season.
- The Cornhuskers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 39th-most in Division I. But they also have 10 Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 10th-most.
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Fighting Illini are 8-1 (.889%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 44) on January 18
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 26
- 71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 55) on February 2
- 80-51 at home over Penn State (No. 102) on January 11
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers' +131 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 4.9 points per game) is a result of putting up 70.8 points per game (78th in college basketball) while allowing 65.9 per outing (226th in college basketball).
- Nebraska has averaged 0.4 fewer points in Big Ten games (70.4) than overall (70.8).
- The Cornhuskers are putting up more points at home (72.1 per game) than on the road (68.7).
- At home Nebraska is conceding 60.4 points per game, 14.6 fewer points than it is on the road (75.0).
- The Cornhuskers are averaging 70.8 points per contest in their last 10 games, which is the same number of points they're averaging for the season.
