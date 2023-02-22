Wednesday's game between the Creighton Bluejays (19-7) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (18-8) at Al McGuire Center is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 66-63, with Creighton taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:00 PM ET on February 22.

The Bluejays are coming off of a 75-34 win over Georgetown in their last game on Saturday.

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, February 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Al McGuire Center in Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Creighton vs. Marquette Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Creighton 65, Marquette 64

Creighton Schedule Analysis

  • The Bluejays' signature win of the season came in a 67-46 victory against the No. 14 Villanova Wildcats on December 2.
  • The Bluejays have tied for the 20th-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation (five).
  • Creighton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the nation (eight).
  • Based on the RPI, the Golden Eagles have five wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 61st-most in the country.

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 34) on November 7
  • 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 35) on January 8
  • 85-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on November 20
  • 75-71 at home over Drake (No. 52) on December 10
  • 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 53) on November 15

Creighton Performance Insights

  • The Bluejays' +260 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.0 points per game) is a result of putting up 71.9 points per game (62nd in college basketball) while giving up 61.9 per outing (112th in college basketball).
  • Creighton has averaged 2.3 fewer points in Big East action (69.6) than overall (71.9).
  • The Bluejays are putting up fewer points at home (71.8 per game) than on the road (72.0).
  • At home, Creighton allows 62.5 points per game. On the road, it allows 61.4.
  • The Bluejays have fared worse offensively in their past 10 games, tallying 71.0 points per contest, 0.9 fewer points their than season average of 71.9.

