Tuesday's contest between the Creighton Bluejays (18-9, 12-4 Big East) and the Marquette Golden Eagles (21-6, 13-3 Big East) at CHI Health Center Omaha has a projected final score of 76-72 based on our computer prediction, with Creighton taking home the win. Tipoff is at 8:30 PM on February 21.

The matchup has no set line.

Creighton vs. Marquette Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 21, 2023

Tuesday, February 21, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Omaha, Nebraska

Omaha, Nebraska Venue: CHI Health Center Omaha

Creighton vs. Marquette Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 76, Marquette 72

Spread & Total Prediction for Creighton vs. Marquette

Computer Predicted Spread: Creighton (-4.3)

Creighton (-4.3) Computer Predicted Total: 147.6

Creighton is 10-12-0 against the spread this season compared to Marquette's 15-8-0 ATS record. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bluejays are 8-14-0 and the Golden Eagles are 13-10-0. Creighton is 4-6 against the spread and 8-2 overall over its past 10 games, while Marquette has gone 6-4 against the spread and 8-2 overall.

Creighton Performance Insights

The Bluejays average 76.3 points per game (69th in college basketball) while allowing 67.5 per outing (108th in college basketball). They have a +238 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.

Creighton wins the rebound battle by 3.9 boards on average. It records 34.9 rebounds per game, which ranks 33rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 31 per outing.

Creighton makes 8.6 three-pointers per game (55th in college basketball), 2.5 more than its opponents (6.1). It is shooting 35.3% from deep (126th in college basketball) while allowing opponents to shoot 33.9%.

The Bluejays average 99 points per 100 possessions on offense (54th in college basketball), and allow 87.6 points per 100 possessions (90th in college basketball).

Creighton has committed 10.9 turnovers per game (70th in college basketball action) while forcing 10 (337th in college basketball).

