Saturday's game that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (22-5) against the Omaha Mavericks (12-15) at Frost Arena is expected to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 83-54 in favor of South Dakota State, who is big favorites by our model. Game time is at 3:00 PM ET on February 18.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 61-41 loss to South Dakota in their most recent outing on Thursday.

Omaha vs. South Dakota State Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Where: Frost Arena in Brookings, South Dakota

Omaha vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 83, Omaha 54

Omaha Schedule Analysis

The Mavericks defeated the No. 133-ranked (according to our computer rankings) Wichita State Shockers, 72-67, on November 12, which goes down as their best win of the season.

Omaha has seven losses versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 50th-most in the nation.

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 192) on February 9

56-51 on the road over Pepperdine (No. 211) on December 1

80-77 at home over St. Thomas (No. 234) on January 7

58-54 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 234) on February 2

75-64 on the road over Denver (No. 272) on January 16

Omaha Performance Insights