The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) will be trying to halt a three-game losing skid when hosting the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at Pinnacle Bank Arena. It will air at 2:00 PM ET on BTN.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Nebraska vs. Iowa Scoring Comparison

  • The Hawkeyes average 23.2 more points per game (88.6) than the Cornhuskers allow (65.4).
  • When Iowa allows fewer than 71.2 points, it is 14-0.
  • Iowa has put together a 21-5 record in games it scores more than 65.4 points.
  • The Cornhuskers put up 71.2 points per game, only 0.9 more points than the 70.3 the Hawkeyes give up.
  • Nebraska has a 13-3 record when scoring more than 70.3 points.
  • Nebraska has a 14-11 record when its opponents score fewer than 88.6 points.
  • This year the Cornhuskers are shooting 40.6% from the field, only 0.8% higher than Hawkeyes concede.
  • The Hawkeyes' 51.4 shooting percentage from the field is 11.2 higher than the Cornhuskers have given up.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/9/2023 Illinois L 72-64 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/12/2023 @ Michigan L 80-75 Crisler Center
2/15/2023 @ Minnesota L 95-92 Williams Arena
2/18/2023 Iowa - Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/22/2023 @ Illinois - State Farm Center
2/26/2023 Northwestern - Pinnacle Bank Arena

