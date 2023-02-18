Nebraska vs. Iowa Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's game between the Iowa Hawkeyes (21-5) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-12) at Pinnacle Bank Arena has a projected final score of 78-70 based on our computer prediction, with Iowa taking home the win. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Cornhuskers lost 95-92 to Minnesota on Wednesday.
Nebraska vs. Iowa Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: Big Ten Network
Nebraska vs. Iowa Score Prediction
- Prediction: Iowa 78, Nebraska 70
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- The Cornhuskers' best victory this season came against the Maryland Terrapins, a squad ranked inside the AP's Top 25 (No. 8). The Cornhuskers brought home the 90-67 win on the road on December 4.
- The Cornhuskers have three Quadrant 1 wins, tied for the 36th-most in the country. But they also have nine Quadrant 1 losses, tied for the 11th-most.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 32) on December 21
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 41) on January 18
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 26
- 71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 54) on February 2
- 80-51 at home over Penn State (No. 95) on January 11
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers' +151 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 5.8 points per game) is a result of scoring 71.2 points per game (75th in college basketball) while allowing 65.4 per outing (213th in college basketball).
- In conference action, Nebraska scores fewer points per game (71.1) than its season average (71.2).
- The Cornhuskers are scoring 73.0 points per game at home. On the road, they are averaging 68.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, Nebraska is allowing 58.9 points per game when playing at home. On the road, it is allowing 75.0.
- The Cornhuskers' offense has been improved over their last 10 games, racking up 72.8 points per contest compared to the 71.2 they've averaged this year.
