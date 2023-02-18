Saturday's Big East schedule will see the Creighton Bluejays (17-9, 11-4 Big East) hit the court against the St. John's (NY) Red Storm (16-11, 6-10 Big East) at 7:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) matchup in this article.

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Carnesecca Arena in Queens, New York

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Creighton vs. St. John's (NY) Betting Trends

Creighton has won 10 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 14 times.

Bluejays games have hit the over nine out of 24 times this season.

St. John's (NY) has won 11 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 13 times.

In the Red Storm's 24 chances this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total 11 times.

Creighton Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +3000

+3000 Creighton is two spots lower based on its national championship odds (13th-best in the country) compared to its computer ranking (11th-best).

The Bluejays were +2500 to win the national championship at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +3000, which is the 76th-biggest change in the country.

Based on its moneyline odds, Creighton has a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.

