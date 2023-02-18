Saturday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (18-7) against the Georgetown Hoyas (12-14) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-55 in favor of Creighton, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Bluejays lost 62-60 to UConn on Wednesday.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Game Info

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Creighton vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

Prediction: Creighton 74, Georgetown 55

Creighton Schedule Analysis

The Bluejays notched their best win of the season on December 2, when they defeated the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 67-46.

Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.

Creighton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 38) on November 7

68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 40) on January 8

85-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on November 20

77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 15

81-65 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 53) on February 4

Creighton Performance Insights