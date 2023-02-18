Creighton vs. Georgetown Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 18
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 7:54 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Saturday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (18-7) against the Georgetown Hoyas (12-14) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-55 in favor of Creighton, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.
In their last time out, the Bluejays lost 62-60 to UConn on Wednesday.
Creighton vs. Georgetown Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska
Creighton vs. Georgetown Score Prediction
- Prediction: Creighton 74, Georgetown 55
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- The Bluejays notched their best win of the season on December 2, when they defeated the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 67-46.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
- Creighton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 38) on November 7
- 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 40) on January 8
- 85-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on November 20
- 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 15
- 81-65 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 53) on February 4
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays average 71.8 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per outing (143rd in college basketball). They have a +219 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.
- With 69.3 points per game in Big East tilts, Creighton is scoring 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.8 PPG).
- The Bluejays are posting 71.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 72.0 points per contest.
- Creighton gives up 65.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.4 in away games.
- The Bluejays have been racking up 71.0 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 71.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
