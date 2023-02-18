Saturday's contest that pits the Creighton Bluejays (18-7) against the Georgetown Hoyas (12-14) at D.J. Sokol Arena should be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 74-55 in favor of Creighton, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on February 18.

In their last time out, the Bluejays lost 62-60 to UConn on Wednesday.

Creighton vs. Georgetown Game Info

  • When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: D.J. Sokol Arena in Omaha, Nebraska

Creighton vs. Georgetown Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Creighton 74, Georgetown 55

Creighton Schedule Analysis

  • The Bluejays notched their best win of the season on December 2, when they defeated the Villanova Wildcats, who rank No. 14 in the AP's Top 25, by a score of 67-46.
  • Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Bluejays are 5-5 (.500%) -- tied for the 18th-most wins.
  • Creighton has tied for the second-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (nine).

Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins

  • 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 38) on November 7
  • 68-42 at home over Marquette (No. 40) on January 8
  • 85-66 on the road over Northern Iowa (No. 51) on November 20
  • 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 52) on November 15
  • 81-65 at home over St. John's (NY) (No. 53) on February 4

Creighton Performance Insights

  • The Bluejays average 71.8 points per game (66th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per outing (143rd in college basketball). They have a +219 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 8.8 points per game.
  • With 69.3 points per game in Big East tilts, Creighton is scoring 2.5 fewer points per game in conference games compared to its season average (71.8 PPG).
  • The Bluejays are posting 71.5 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they are faring better on offense, averaging 72.0 points per contest.
  • Creighton gives up 65.1 points per game when playing at home, compared to 61.4 in away games.
  • The Bluejays have been racking up 71.0 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little lower than the 71.8 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.

