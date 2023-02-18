The Colorado Avalanche (29-19-5) go on the road against the St. Louis Blues (26-25-3, winners of three in a row) at Enterprise Center. The contest on Saturday, February 18 starts at 2:00 PM ET on NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT.

Over the last 10 games, the Blues are 5-5-0 while scoring 33 goals against 32 goals given up. On 30 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored six goals (20.0%).

Here is our pick for who will claim the win in Saturday's matchup.

Blues vs. Avalanche Predictions for Saturday

Our projection model for this matchup calls for a final score of Blues 4, Avalanche 3.

Moneyline Pick: Blues (+150)

Blues (+150) Total Pick: Over (6)

Over (6) Computer Predicted Spread: Blues (-0.2)

Blues Splits and Trends

The Blues have a 8-3-11 record in overtime contests this season and a 26-25-3 overall record.

St. Louis has earned 18 points (8-1-2) in its 11 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blues recorded just one goal in seven games and they've earned two points (1-6-0) in those contests.

St. Louis has earned five points (2-11-1 record) this season when scoring exactly two goals .

The Blues have scored at least three goals in 31 games, earning 48 points from those contests.

This season, St. Louis has recorded a lone power-play goal in 29 games and picked up 31 points with a record of 14-12-3.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, St. Louis has posted a record of 8-8-1 (17 points).

The Blues have been outshot by opponents in 33 games, going 16-15-2 to record 34 points.

Avalanche Rank Avalanche AVG Blues AVG Blues Rank 21st 3 Goals Scored 3.13 18th 9th 2.75 Goals Allowed 3.57 26th 6th 33.3 Shots 29 27th 23rd 32.5 Shots Allowed 32 21st 10th 23.4% Power Play % 22.7% 12th 19th 77% Penalty Kill % 75.9% 24th

Blues vs. Avalanche Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, SportsNet, BSMW, and ALT

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Missouri

