Thursday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-14) and the Omaha Mavericks (12-14) at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 76-46 and heavily favors South Dakota to secure the victory. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on February 16.

The Mavericks are coming off of a 79-61 loss to North Dakota in their last game on Saturday.

Omaha vs. South Dakota Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota

Omaha vs. South Dakota Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota 76, Omaha 46

Omaha Schedule Analysis

In their best win of the season, the Mavericks took down the UMKC Kangaroos 75-64 on December 31.

The Mavericks have five losses versus Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the 48th-most in Division 1.

When facing Quadrant 3 teams (based on the RPI), the Coyotes are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 19th-most losses.

Omaha 2022-23 Best Wins

72-67 at home over Wichita State (No. 127) on November 12

63-58 at home over North Dakota State (No. 208) on February 9

57-55 on the road over Western Illinois (No. 239) on February 4

76-64 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 5

91-73 at home over Weber State (No. 250) on November 16

Omaha Performance Insights