Wednesday's contest between the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-11) and Minnesota Golden Gophers (9-16) squaring off at Williams Arena has a projected final score of 75-67 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Nebraska, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will begin at 8:00 PM ET on February 15.

The Cornhuskers fell in their most recent game 80-75 against Michigan on Sunday.

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Game Info

When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Williams Arena in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Nebraska vs. Minnesota Score Prediction

Prediction: Nebraska 75, Minnesota 67

Nebraska Schedule Analysis

On December 4, the Cornhuskers registered their best win of the season, a 90-67 victory over the Maryland Terrapins, who rank No. 8 in the AP's Top 25.

The Cornhuskers have tied for the ninth-most Quadrant 1 losses in the nation (eight).

When facing Quadrant 2 teams, Nebraska is 3-2 (.600%) -- tied for the 49th-most victories.

Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins

85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21

78-66 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on February 6

73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 26

71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on February 2

71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 85) on January 18

Nebraska Performance Insights