Michael Porter Jr. and the Denver Nuggets take the court versus the Dallas Mavericks at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on February 13, Porter produced 17 points and six rebounds in a 112-108 win against the Heat.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Porter, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Michael Porter Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Mavericks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 16.7 18.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.4 4.5 Assists -- 1.0 0.7 PRA 23.5 23.1 23.9 PR 22.5 22.1 23.2 3PM 2.5 2.9 3.5



Michael Porter Jr. Insights vs. the Mavericks

Porter is responsible for attempting 10.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 12.9 per game.

Porter is averaging 7.1 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.4% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Porter's opponents, the Mavericks, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 22nd, averaging 99.2 possessions per game, while his Nuggets average 99.6 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Mavericks are the ninth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 112.4 points per contest.

Allowing 43.8 rebounds per game, the Mavericks are the 18th-ranked team in the league.

The Mavericks are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 24.1 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Mavericks are No. 1 in the NBA, allowing 11 makes per game.

Michael Porter Jr. vs. the Mavericks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/20/2022 31 14 5 0 1 1 2 11/18/2022 24 10 3 2 1 0 0

