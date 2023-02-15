The Creighton Bluejays (18-6) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UConn Huskies (22-4) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Creighton vs. UConn Scoring Comparison

  • The Bluejays' 72.3 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 59.5 the Huskies give up to opponents.
  • Creighton has a 17-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
  • Creighton has put together a 17-3 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.
  • The Huskies record 78.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 63.0 the Bluejays give up.
  • UConn has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 63.0 points.
  • UConn's record is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
  • This year the Huskies are shooting 51.4% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bluejays give up.
  • The Bluejays shoot 43.9% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Huskies concede.

Creighton Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
2/4/2023 St. John's (NY) W 81-65 D.J. Sokol Arena
2/7/2023 @ Seton Hall W 77-64 Walsh Gymnasium
2/12/2023 Xavier W 73-53 D.J. Sokol Arena
2/15/2023 @ UConn - Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
2/18/2023 Georgetown - D.J. Sokol Arena
2/22/2023 @ Marquette - Al McGuire Center

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.