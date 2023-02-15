How to Watch the Creighton vs. UConn Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 15
Published: Feb. 13, 2023 at 1:12 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The Creighton Bluejays (18-6) will look to continue a six-game winning streak when hitting the road against the UConn Huskies (22-4) on Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on SNY.
Creighton Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
Creighton vs. UConn Scoring Comparison
- The Bluejays' 72.3 points per game are 12.8 more points than the 59.5 the Huskies give up to opponents.
- Creighton has a 17-4 record when giving up fewer than 78.5 points.
- Creighton has put together a 17-3 record in games it scores more than 59.5 points.
- The Huskies record 78.5 points per game, 15.5 more points than the 63.0 the Bluejays give up.
- UConn has a 20-2 record when putting up more than 63.0 points.
- UConn's record is 18-1 when it allows fewer than 72.3 points.
- This year the Huskies are shooting 51.4% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bluejays give up.
- The Bluejays shoot 43.9% from the field, 8.7% higher than the Huskies concede.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/4/2023
|St. John's (NY)
|W 81-65
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|2/7/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|W 77-64
|Walsh Gymnasium
|2/12/2023
|Xavier
|W 73-53
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|2/15/2023
|@ UConn
|-
|Harry A. Gampel Pavilion
|2/18/2023
|Georgetown
|-
|D.J. Sokol Arena
|2/22/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Al McGuire Center
