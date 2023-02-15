Creighton vs. UConn Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 15
Published: Feb. 12, 2023 at 11:42 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Wednesday's contest between the UConn Huskies (22-4) and Creighton Bluejays (18-6) squaring off at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion has a projected final score of 74-60 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored UConn, so it should be a lopsided matchup. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on February 15.
The Bluejays are coming off of a 73-53 victory over Xavier in their last game on Sunday.
Creighton vs. UConn Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Harry A. Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut
- How to Watch on TV: SNY
Creighton vs. UConn Score Prediction
- Prediction: UConn 74, Creighton 60
Creighton Schedule Analysis
- The Bluejays' signature win this season came in a 67-46 victory against the No. 15 Villanova Wildcats on December 2.
- The Bluejays have tied for the 12th-most Quadrant 1 wins in the nation (six).
- Creighton has tied for the 49th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the nation (three).
- When facing Quadrant 3 teams (according to the RPI), the Huskies are 3-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 117th-most wins.
Creighton 2022-23 Best Wins
- 74-51 on the road over South Dakota (No. 17) on November 10
- 78-69 on the road over South Dakota State (No. 21) on November 7
- 77-51 at home over Nebraska (No. 29) on November 15
- 92-82 on the road over DePaul (No. 52) on December 31
- 83-74 at home over DePaul (No. 52) on February 1
Creighton Performance Insights
- The Bluejays' +221 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 9.3 points per game) is a result of putting up 72.3 points per game (57th in college basketball) while allowing 63.0 per contest (140th in college basketball).
- Creighton scores fewer points in conference play (69.9 per game) than overall (72.3).
- At home the Bluejays are putting up 71.5 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than they are averaging away (72.9).
- In 2022-23 Creighton is conceding 3.8 more points per game at home (65.1) than on the road (61.3).
- The Bluejays are averaging 71.8 points per game in their past 10 games, which is 0.5 fewer points than their average for the season (72.3).
