The No. 24 Rutgers Scarlet Knights (16-9, 8-6 Big Ten) host the Nebraska Cornhuskers (12-14, 5-10 Big Ten) at Jersey Mike's Arena on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET on Big Ten Network. There is no line set for the matchup.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, February 14, 2023

Tuesday, February 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: Piscataway, New Jersey

Piscataway, New Jersey Venue: Jersey Mike's Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under - Not Set Not Set

Cornhuskers Betting Records & Stats

Out of the Cornhuskers' 26 games with a set total, nine have hit the over (34.6%).

Nebraska has a 9-17-0 record against the spread this season.

Rutgers (16-9-0 ATS) has covered the spread 64% of the time, 29.4% more often than Nebraska (9-17-0) this year.

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Over/Under Stats

Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Rutgers 70.1 136.3 59.1 128.2 133.5 Nebraska 66.2 136.3 69.1 128.2 137.7

Additional Nebraska Insights & Trends

Nebraska has gone 3-7 in its last 10 contests, with a 3-7 record against the spread in that span.

The Cornhuskers have hit the over in five of their past 10 contests.

Nebraska has covered five times in 15 chances against the spread in conference play this year.

The Cornhuskers' 66.2 points per game are 7.1 more points than the 59.1 the Scarlet Knights give up to opponents.

Nebraska is 9-10 against the spread and 12-7 overall when it scores more than 59.1 points.

Rutgers vs. Nebraska Betting Splits

ATS Record Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Rutgers 16-9-0 10-15-0 Nebraska 9-17-0 9-16-1

Nebraska vs. Rutgers Home/Away Splits

Rutgers Nebraska 14-2 Home Record 9-3 2-6 Away Record 2-8 13-3-0 Home ATS Record 7-5-0 3-5-0 Away ATS Record 1-9-0 73.1 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 70.7 64.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 62.6 7-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-7-1 2-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-5-0

