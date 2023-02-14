The No. 23 Creighton Bluejays (17-8, 11-3 Big East) will try to continue an eight-game winning run when hitting the road against the No. 20 Providence Friars (18-7, 10-4 Big East) on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at Amica Mutual Pavilion. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Creighton vs. Providence Game Info

When: Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island

Amica Mutual Pavilion in Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Creighton Stats Insights

The Bluejays' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points higher than the Friars have allowed to their opponents (42.8%).

Creighton is 13-3 when it shoots higher than 42.8% from the field.

The Bluejays are the 37th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Friars sit at 28th.

The Bluejays put up 7.1 more points per game (75.9) than the Friars allow (68.8).

Creighton has a 16-5 record when giving up fewer than 78 points.

Creighton Home & Away Comparison

Creighton is putting up more points at home (78.4 per game) than away (69).

At home the Bluejays are giving up 62 points per game, 4.7 fewer points than they are away (66.7).

Creighton makes more 3-pointers at home (9.2 per game) than away (6.7). It also has a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.7%) than on the road (29.9%).

Creighton Schedule