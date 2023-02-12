How to Watch the Nebraska vs. Michigan Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for February 12
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 1:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Michigan Wolverines (19-5) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hosting the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-10) on Sunday, February 12, 2023 at Crisler Center. It airs at 1:00 PM ET on B1G+.
Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, February 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Michigan
Nebraska vs. Michigan Scoring Comparison
- The Cornhuskers' 70.2 points per game are 8.7 more points than the 61.5 the Wolverines allow to opponents.
- When Nebraska allows fewer than 76.5 points, it is 13-6.
- Nebraska has put together a 14-5 record in games it scores more than 61.5 points.
- The Wolverines score 76.5 points per game, 13 more points than the 63.5 the Cornhuskers allow.
- Michigan is 18-4 when scoring more than 63.5 points.
- Michigan is 17-1 when it gives up fewer than 70.2 points.
- This year the Wolverines are shooting 47.6% from the field, 8% higher than the Cornhuskers give up.
Nebraska Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/2/2023
|Michigan State
|W 71-67
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/6/2023
|@ Northwestern
|W 78-66
|Welsh-Ryan Arena
|2/9/2023
|Illinois
|L 72-64
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
|2/12/2023
|@ Michigan
|-
|Crisler Center
|2/15/2023
|@ Minnesota
|-
|Williams Arena
|2/18/2023
|Iowa
|-
|Pinnacle Bank Arena
