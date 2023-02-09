The Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) go up against the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6) at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday in Big Ten play. The matchup airs on B1G+.

Nebraska Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Nebraska vs. Illinois Scoring Comparison

  • The Fighting Illini put up 14.1 more points per game (77.3) than the Cornhuskers allow (63.2).
  • When Illinois allows fewer than 70.4 points, it is 14-2.
  • Illinois is 18-3 when it scores more than 63.2 points.
  • The Cornhuskers average 6.3 more points per game (70.4) than the Fighting Illini give up (64.1).
  • When Nebraska totals more than 64.1 points, it is 14-2.
  • Nebraska is 13-6 when it allows fewer than 77.3 points.
  • The Cornhuskers are making 40.7% of their shots from the field, 4.1% lower than the Fighting Illini concede to opponents (44.8%).
  • The Fighting Illini make 43.4% of their shots from the field, 4.1% higher than the Cornhuskers' defensive field-goal percentage.

Nebraska Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
1/28/2023 @ Iowa L 80-76 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
2/2/2023 Michigan State W 71-67 Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/6/2023 @ Northwestern W 78-66 Welsh-Ryan Arena
2/9/2023 Illinois - Pinnacle Bank Arena
2/12/2023 @ Michigan - Crisler Center
2/15/2023 @ Minnesota - Williams Arena

