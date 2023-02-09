Nebraska vs. Illinois Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 9
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Thursday's contest at Pinnacle Bank Arena has the Nebraska Cornhuskers (14-9) taking on the Illinois Fighting Illini (18-6) at 8:00 PM ET (on February 9). Our computer prediction projects a lopsided 84-56 victory as our model heavily favors Nebraska.
Their last time out, the Cornhuskers won on Monday 78-66 over Northwestern.
Nebraska vs. Illinois Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska
- How to Watch on TV: B1G+
Nebraska vs. Illinois Score Prediction
- Prediction: Nebraska 84, Illinois 56
Nebraska Schedule Analysis
- The Cornhuskers took down the Maryland Terrapins (No. 10 in our computer rankings) in a 90-67 win on December 4 -- their best victory of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 teams, the Cornhuskers are 2-7 (.222%) -- tied for the 11th-most losses.
- Nebraska has three wins over Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 44th-most in Division 1.
Nebraska 2022-23 Best Wins
- 85-79 at home over Kansas (No. 36) on December 21
- 78-66 on the road over Northwestern (No. 61) on February 6
- 73-65 over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 26
- 71-67 at home over Michigan State (No. 80) on February 2
- 71-64 on the road over Purdue (No. 85) on January 18
Nebraska Performance Insights
- The Cornhuskers average 70.4 points per game (87th in college basketball) while giving up 63.2 per contest (149th in college basketball). They have a +167 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 7.2 points per game.
- Nebraska's offense has been less effective in Big Ten action this year, putting up 69.6 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 70.4 PPG.
- In home games, the Cornhuskers are averaging 8.4 more points per game (73.8) than they are when playing on the road (65.4).
- Nebraska is surrendering 57.8 points per game this year in home games, which is 14.4 fewer points than it is allowing in away games (72.2).
- The Cornhuskers' offense has been less effective over their last 10 games, scoring 66.3 points a contest compared to the 70.4 they've averaged this year.
