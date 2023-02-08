Wednesday's 6:30 PM ET game between the Michigan Wolverines (13-10, 7-5 Big Ten) and the Nebraska Cornhuskers (11-13, 4-9 Big Ten) at Crisler Center features the Cornhuskers' Derrick Walker as a player to watch.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to watch in this matchup on Big Ten Network.

How to Watch Nebraska vs. Michigan

Game Day: Wednesday, February 8

Wednesday, February 8 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Arena: Crisler Center

Crisler Center Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Ann Arbor, Michigan TV: Big Ten Network | Watch live on FuboTV

Nebraska's Last Game

On Sunday, in its last game, Nebraska beat the Penn State 72-63. With 30 points, Keisei Tominaga was its leading scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Keisei Tominaga 30 3 1 0 0 5 Jamarques Lawrence 11 9 3 2 1 3 Derrick Walker 9 6 7 0 1 0

Nebraska Players to Watch

Sam Griesel is averaging a team-high 4.0 assists per contest. And he is producing 11.3 points and 5.5 rebounds, making 43.9% of his shots from the field.

Walker leads the Cornhuskers in scoring (13.2 points per game) and rebounding (7.4), and produces 3.6 assists. He also averages 0.7 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

The Cornhuskers receive 9.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 0.8 assists per game from Juwan Gary.

Emmanuel Bandoumel gets the Cornhuskers 8.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game. He also puts up 1.0 steal and 0.2 blocked shots.

Tominaga gives the Cornhuskers 11.1 points, 1.4 rebounds and 0.8 assists per contest. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.0 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)