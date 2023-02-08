How to Watch Creighton vs. Seton Hall on TV or Live Stream - February 8
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 4:27 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
The Seton Hall Pirates (15-9, 8-5 Big East) will try to continue a three-game winning run when they host the No. 23 Creighton Bluejays (15-8, 9-3 Big East) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, February 8, 2023. The Bluejays have won six games in a row.
Creighton vs. Seton Hall Game Info
- When: Wednesday, February 8, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Creighton Stats Insights
- The Bluejays have shot at a 46.8% rate from the field this season, 6.4 percentage points greater than the 40.4% shooting opponents of the Pirates have averaged.
- This season, Creighton has a 12-4 record in games the team collectively shoots above 40.4% from the field.
- The Bluejays are the 34th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Pirates sit at 108th.
- The Bluejays put up 12.8 more points per game (76.8) than the Pirates give up to opponents (64).
- Creighton has a 13-3 record when giving up fewer than 69.4 points.
Creighton Home & Away Comparison
- Creighton is scoring more points at home (80.3 per game) than on the road (68).
- The Bluejays allow 62.8 points per game at home, and 67.5 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Creighton knocks down fewer treys away (5.8 per game) than at home (9.5), and makes a lower percentage away (25.5%) than at home (36%) as well.
Creighton Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|1/28/2023
|Xavier
|W 84-67
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2/1/2023
|@ Georgetown
|W 63-53
|Capital One Arena
|2/4/2023
|Villanova
|W 66-61
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2/8/2023
|@ Seton Hall
|-
|Prudential Center
|2/11/2023
|UConn
|-
|CHI Health Center Omaha
|2/14/2023
|@ Providence
|-
|Amica Mutual Pavilion
