Help us Stuff the Bus on December 3

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive, visit this website.

You can help fight hunger and provide holiday gifts by donating to the WOWT Stuff the Bus Food and Toy Drive sponsored by Methodist Health System.

The drive is scheduled for Thursday, December 3, 2020. It will be held in the parking lot of the Methodist Women’s Hospital at 192nd and Dodge St, and a second location at 87th and Dodge.

Drive through and drop off non-perishable food items, new unwrapped toys, toiletries and cash donations. All precautions will be taken to ensure that drop-off is safe for everyone.

Special needs at the pantry this year include peanut butter, canned vegetables, pasta, and canned beans.

We will start collecting food at 5 a.m. and continue until 7 p.m.

The Food Drive is a benefit for the St. Vincent de Paul food pantry. The pantry provides food for more than 25,000 people in our community each year.

Help us fill the shelves at the St. Vincent de Paul Pantry.