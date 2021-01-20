Tips for Living Healthy in the New Year

(Jean-Marie Guyon)

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit UnitedHealthcare online.

Many of the most common New Year’s resolutions are to take steps to live a healthier life. Starting a new habit is never easy, but it’s all about setting small achievable goals. Some new habits many often shoot for in the new year include: eating healthier, exercising, preventative care, and checking on your emotional health.

Here are a few tips from UnitedHealthcare to help you achieve your resolutions.

1. Schedule those Check-ups

Due to the pandemic, many people have put off their annual check-ups and preventative care. Schedule your annual check-up to help support your overall health and wellness. Ask your doctor if you’re up to date on vaccines and screenings. Bring up concerns you may have to help manage any chronic conditions, and make sure to update your doctor on your family history.

2. Eat Nutritious Foods

Fill your plate with colorful foods. Try incorporating healthier foods such as fruits, vegetables, healthy fats, whole grains, and lean proteins little by little. Whether it’s swapping out french fries for roasted vegetables or just drinking more water, taking little steps will help move your diet in a healthier direction.

3. Exercise

Exercising regularly is important for all stages of life. Exercise may help you reduce stress, reduce blood pressure, make your heart stronger, and maintain healthy bones and muscle. Start with 10 minutes a day and build from there. It is recommended to get at lease 2.5 hours of moderate aerobic activity in a week. Talk to your doctor about ways you can be more active in your life.

4. Make time for mental health

Taking time to evaluate your feelings and mental health is extremely important. Take time to connect with others, focus on what you’re grateful for in life, manage stress levels, or just do something you enjoy. All these suggestions help positively contribute to your mental health. Make sure you’re checking with your healthcare provider if you’re having a hard time with your mental health. They can help address your questions or concerns.

These are just a few helpful tips to start living a healthier new year. Make sure to check in with your healthcare provider for any wellness and rewards programs, such as these options at UnitedHealthcare.