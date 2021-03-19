Tips to Help with Low back Pain when Working from Home

Sponsored - Many people are still working from home during the COVID-19 pandemic and many companies are continuing working from home permanently.

”Research has shown that there’s been an increase in low back pain-it’s often from people working in a non-ergonomic office from home,” says Dr. Russell Amundson, National Senior Medical Director for UnitedHealthcare.

Some people are using makeshift desks and non-supportive chairs without ergonomic designed office set-ups. All this awkward sitting is contributing to an increase in lower back pain, and stiff muscles and joints.

If you don’t have the best set up for your workday, here are a few tips to help ease acute and chronic lower back pain:

1. Posture - Start with good posture. Engage your core muscles to support your spine. Sit up straight with both knees at a 90-degree angle, hips aligned with shoulders and make sure your shoulders aren’t hunched over. While working from home, you might have to be creative to find better back support or adjust your computer screen height and keyboard to help your muscles stay at the correct attention.

Being on your phone is also a factor for your neck posture. While looking at your phone, keep it out in front of you so you’re not looking down and straining your neck muscles.

2. Stretch - Make sure to get up and walk around a little bit throughout your day. Make goals to get up and stretch out your back and joints so they don’t become stiff. Simple yoga stretches and breathing exercises allows your mind to also relax, not just your muscles. Taking stretching breaks has multiple positive side effects. Try to stretch, walk around the block, go up and down some stairs, or whatever you’re able to get in throughout your day.

3. Stay Active - Staying active may seem like it would hurt your back more but increasing your activity will help strengthen your muscles and help improve your posture over time. Consider back- strengthening stretches and exercises 2-3 days a week. Avoid heavy lifting and use proper form when bending your knees. Remember form is everything when practicing any exercise, so keep that in mind if you’re just starting out. Maintaining physical activity daily, will ultimately help your lower back pain in the long run. Low impact activities to consider include walks throughout the day, yoga and tai chi, while research indicates strengthening leg muscles may also prove helpful.

Dr. Russell Amundson suggests remembering your CORE.

C orrect posture

avoid O verhead lifting and O vereating

R each and R elax

Exercise

By being proactive and using preventative steps to ease back, neck and muscle pain, it can help improve your everyday life and make recovery easier. If you think your lower back pain gets more severe or persistent, please seek professional health advice, whether that’s UnitedHealthcare or another provider.

Go to UHC.com for more health tips.