UnitedHealthcare can help you manage the COVID-changed world

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit http://www.uhc.org.

A simple Google search of the phrase “mental health and COVID” shows you a list of common questions. The first question you’ll likely see is one that says, “Is the coronavirus epidemic affecting our mental health?”

The answer, unequivocally, is yes. The World Health Organization reports that elevated rates of stress or anxiety are the main psychological impacts so far when it comes to COVID-19.

With increased isolation, fear of the unknown, and the anxiety of feeling like you could be the next victim of COVID-19, it’s easy to see why.

UnitedHealthcare has been in the mental illness fight for years now to help the one in five U.S. adults who live with a mental illness.

UnitedHealthcare provides a full range of mental illness healthcare options such as EAP, a 24/7 crisis line, self-help tools, virtual visits and therapy, and more.

With 286,000 mental health providers and 90,000 virtual care providers, UnitedHealthcare has become one of the largest behavioral healthcare providers in the U.S.

Our virtual care option has seen patients lower their depression scores by 50 percent. With the pandemic making in-person visits risky, we’re proud to offer it to anyone – including kids and teens.

In the U.S., one in six kids and teens aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year. It’s one of our goals to help anyone in that age group navigate a changing world.

Our help extends even further to college students where suicide is ranked as the third-leading cause of death for that demographic.

Whatever your age, UnitedHealthcare is here as the pandemic continues.