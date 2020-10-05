UnitedHealthcare Awards $1 Million to Nebraska Organizations

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit UnitedHealthcare online.

Empowering Health is UnitedHealthcare’s commitment to find solutions to the complex challenges within the health care system. We’re focused on meeting this goal by expanding access to care and addressing the social determinants of health.

We know we can help make a difference by supporting individuals and families who are underserved and uninsured. Empowering Health helps us make a social impact by improving the health and wellness of those who may often be overlooked.

As a result of COVID-19, there is an increased effort to expand access to care, as well as address the social determinants of health for people in underserved communities. As a way to help achieve this, UnitedHealthcare awarded $1 million in grants to a number of statewide organizations in Nebraska.

“This is the time for us to invest in Nebraska and that’s what we’re doing.”- Jeff Stafford, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Nebraska

The organizations in Nebraska that will be receiving assistance are:

•Together, Omaha – $355,000 to increase capacity in the Choice Food Pantry, which provides healthy food, health and wellness screenings, nutrition education, support services, etc., by supporting the purchase of a large walk-in freezer, food, and capacity-building to maintain staffing levels, outreach efforts, and nutritional education.

•Saving Grace Perishable Food Rescue, Omaha – $300,000 to purchase a refrigerated truck and a van, hire a field manager, and support capacity-building initiatives.

•Behavioral Health Education Center of Nebraska (BHECN) at the University of Nebraska Medical Center, statewide – $250,000 to support the Ambassador Program and the Nebraska Behavioral Health Education Partnership (NEBHEP) to develop the pipeline of students into behavioral health careers.

•Visiting Nurse Association, Omaha – $95,000 to help the VNA Shelter Nursing Program establish a stop-gap procedure to fill behavioral health prescriptions for shelter clients who are receiving direct services from VNA nurses in local homeless and domestic violence shelters.

The UnitedHealthcare Empowering Health commitment strives to expand access to care and address social determinants of health for underserved and uninsured individuals and communities. As part of that commitment, we are partnering with local organizations to address some of the most urgent needs resulting from COVID-19 and social distancing, such as supporting people experiencing food insecurity, social isolation, and behavioral health issues.