Trying Virtual Physical Therapy to Treat Your Back Pain

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of UnitedHealthcare and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about UnitedHealthcare, visit www.uhc.com.

As more and more people are working from home, back pain and other issues seem to increase. Half of all adults in the United States are affected by musculoskeletal issues, including back pain. One way to help manage and treat that back pain is through virtual physical therapy.

This month, UnitedHealthcare introduced a new Virtual Physical Therapy program to help improve support for people with musculoskeletal issues, providing eligible members with 24/7, on-demand exercise feedback powered by artificial intelligence (AI).

This is just one of many programs designed to help enhance health outcomes, reduce health care costs, and avoid unnecessary treatments, like invasive surgeries.

Eligible members recovering from surgery or injury start by completing an assessment of current issues, and will receive a referral to Virtual Physical Therapy if appropriate. The AI program runs through the Kaia Health app.

Program participants also have access to one-to-one health coaching, including by phone or via the in-app chat feature, along with educational information, and meditation and breathing exercises to help with pain management and relaxation. Health coaches are available to help motivate members, assist with setting realistic goals and encourage adherence to the recommended exercises.

To track progress and determine if further support is needed, the app uses motion monitoring to provide feedback in real-time, offering suggestions akin to what people might receive from a physical therapist at an in-person appointment.

Virtual Physical Therapy is part of UnitedHealthcare’s focus on expanding the use of virtual care and digital health resources. The program is available nationwide as a buy-up option for employers with self-funded health plans.

For other tips to prevent and relieve back pain, visit the UnitedHealthcare website.

For more information on all UnitedHealthcare has to offer, visit www.uhc.com or follow @UHC on Twitter.